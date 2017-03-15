Russian, Armenian Leaders to Discuss Economic, Political Cooperation Wednesday

© AP Photo/ Dmitri Lovetsky Armenian President Calls Russia Yerevan's Top Economic Partner

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, Sargsyan arrived in Russia. The Kremlin said the visit will take place after an invitation by the Russian side. The Armenian president will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as prospects of further integration in the Eurasian bloc.

"The two presidents will meet on March 15 to discuss key aspects of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian areas and examine the prospects for developing integration cooperation in the Eurasian region," the press service of the Russian president said.

Investments, energy and other economic issues will also be touched upon during Sargsyan's meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday.

Russia and Armenia maintain an intensive bilateral dialogue on many levels and enjoy strong diplomatic ties.

© AFP 2017/ KAREN MINASYAN Armenia Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 118 Times Over Last 24 Hours - Azerbaijan Military

The leaders will also discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

The conflict escalated in April, with Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of provocations and attacks. On April 5, Baku and Yerevan signed a ceasefire in Moscow following Russian mediation, yet hostilities continued.

The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, populated mostly by ethnic Armenians, proclaimed its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992–1994, during a military conflict with the self-proclaimed republic supported by Armenia, Azerbaijan lost control over the region.