Three Guatemala's Former Officials Arrested Over Deadly Youth Shelter Fire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former Social Welfare Secretary Carlos Rodas, former Deputy Secretary Anahi Keller and the former director of the Hogar Seguro Virgen de la Asuncion shelter Santos Torres were arrested, the Telesur broadcaster reported.

The former officials are being accused of wrongful death, mistreatment of minors and negligence.

According to the preliminary data, the fire broke out on March 8 at the government-run rehabilitation center of Hogar Seguro Virgen de la Asuncion after one of the minors set a mattress ablaze following a riot a day before. At least 40 people died as a result of the fire.

On March 10, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales acknowledged the state’s responsibility for the tragedy.

On Monday, Guatemala’s President Jimmy Morales said that the country had requested the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to assist in the investigation of the incident.