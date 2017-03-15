Register
    The CIS special forces soldiers during the formation at the training of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)

    Russian Military Calls for Coordinated Counterterrorism Mechanisms in CIS States

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Venyavsky
    Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov has called on The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) states to create a coordinated mechanism to counter terrorism within the bloc's borders.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) should elaborate mechanisms on countering terror threats, Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov said on Tuesday.

    "Amid the increasing terrorism threats and instability on the Commonwealth's borders, the concerted and coordinated actions are necessary to counter them, as well as close cooperation of the military authorities to create adequate response mechanisms," Gerasimov said at the meeting with Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan.

    Russian Defense Minister Urges CIS to Expand Counter-Terrorist Cooperation
    Gerasimov noted that chiefs of staff of the CIS states would have an opportunity to discuss the issue on the sidelines of the international scientific and practical conference on military aspects of countering terrorism, based on the experience of military operations in Syria, which would be held later in March.

    On February 8-9, the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk held an expert group meeting to conduct consultations on draft documents regarding the military cooperation of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

    CIS is a regional organization formed by former Soviet Union members in the 1990s. The organization aims to promote economic, political and cultural cooperation.

      avatar
      cast235
      Today I feel PROUD!!!
      FINALLY, Russia is THINKING.
      FORGET NATO, U.S and anyone else. Concentrate in what is at hand. EEU/CIS should MERGE into CSTO and the union could run similar.
      And very TIGHT with Russia.
      CIS/EEU can be ULTRA MODERN,.
      Russia MUST add reconstruction bank. And other items. A PACE ism needed to unify all.

      Actually I agree with Gorbachev that a NEW Union including ALL could be start. BUT, Russia MUST FORGET west, NATO, E.U, PACE, Renounce E.U H.R.C.. Take over Russia.

      Russia VEB , will take over the emptiness left by E.U dev bank. GOOD. Kremlin could use some of the coffers cash IF need is there.
      But Rus C.B should lower the int rates soon. See oil is stable BUT may get a bit down soon.

      Is because U.S Fracking. And other things U.S use to extract oil.
      I know. They always say I'm Wrong. I been defeating all predictions since 2014!!

      OK KIDS... Is because U.S is the BIGGEST consumer of energy in the WORLD!!!!!
      Once Fracking etc takes place and that pipe from Canada, a MAGIC will happen. U.S will begin to END dependence on foreign oil. UNLESS is to control the WORLD.
      This excess inside of U.S will mean TANKERS full with no where to sell.

      So I know many had say I don't know ANYTHING, but I won all predictions. And IF U,.S exceed X amount oil will plummet. UNLESS , production keep going down .

      But NOT output. Sales MUST meet demands. At some point there will be no way to reduce production.
      Russia MUST use RUBLE at VEB , dev banking,. NOT DOLLAR..
      This is another GIANT mistake. That send the Ruble spinning out of control.
      Example;. Chin wants to balance it's reserves. Then see the Ruble.
      Some wise person will point that ..NOT even RUSSIA nor RUSSIANS TRUST IT or want it. Why run that risk?

      THIS is the GIANT MISTAKE Russia is doing listening to West ADVISERS.. Really?
      So start using Ruble some reserves in Russia MUST be Ruble. Begin with say 5%?

      I would lower the RATE at C.B to 8% or 9... Russia will have to make up for projects lost and that stalled , since oil roller coaster.
      Lowering a bit the rates, will promote this and create CASH!!!!
      Also a Rus DEVELOPMENT BANK , will need the cash. And will be HAPPY to get it .. Is time to dev, small and medium business. They employ lots of people and pay cash.
      TAX enforcement is BADLY needed. To fill the coffers..

      Now RUS MIL should engage on both, CIS/EEU and seek them in one union with two names and one mil BLOCK.
