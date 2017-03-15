Fleeing the USA: 70% Jump in Americans Seeking Citizenship in New Zealand

Since Trump’s election, 170 Americans without a family connection to New Zealand have put in applications for a grant of citizenship to the island nation, versus 100 during the same period a year earlier. Among Americans with a parent in New Zealand, applications jumped to 203, post election, from 183 the previous year.

The records were obtained by the Associated Press through a Freedom of Information Act request. The New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs also noted that in the two days following Trump’s election, the number of Americans who browsed their website for information on citizenship rose from 305, for the same two weekdays a month earlier, to 4,146.

As Sputnik has previously reported, the website realestate.co.nz also reported that they saw a 141 percent rise in interest in the days surrounding the election.

"In the two days leading into the US election — November 7 and 8 — US-based users were up 141.07 percent compared to the same two days last year. This suggests to me that Americans are looking at their options leading into the elections," Peter Mangin, chief operating officer of the website told the New Zealand Herald.

Canada has also seen a surge in interest from Americans looking to relocate.

At around 11:00 p,m. on election night, Canada’s immigration website crashed as it became overloaded with online traffic. The site servers remained inaccessible until late Wednesday morning.

Google Trends in the US began seeing a surge in searches for Canadian immigration on election night around the time that CNN projected that Trump would win the battleground state of Florida. “Canada immigration” was the 26th most-searched phrase throughout the evening.