Dutch Entry Denial for Turkish Officials Violates EU Values - Turkish Minister

"The Netherlands' stance towards Turkey threatens fundamental values embraced by the European Union" Celik was quoted as saying by the Daily Sabah newspaper.
On Saturday, the Dutch authorities refused to let Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was expected to meet with the Turkish expats in the Netherlands, land over security concerns. Cavusoglu had planned to hold a Turkish expat rally at the Turkish embassy in the run up to mid-April's Turkish constitutional referendum on enlargement of president's powers.
Following the Dutch authorities' landing refusal, Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya decided to travel to the Netherlands, but was denied entry to the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.
Ankara reacted furiously, promising reciprocal actions and sanctions against the Netherlands, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan labeled the Dutch authorities' behavior as "Nazism."
Earlier on Monday, Ankara sent the Netherlands two diplomatic notes, criticizing Cavusoglu's treatment, while the Dutch authorities demanded an apology for comparing the Dutch to Nazis.
