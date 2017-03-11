Turkey Suspended Ferry Traffic With Russia's Crimea 2 Weeks Ago - Operator

–

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik)Ferry traffic between Crimea and Turkey has been suspended by Ankara for two weeks, a ferry service operator said Saturday.

"Ferry services to Turkey have been suspended… Ferries from Crimea are not being accepted, this has been going on for two weeks," Crimean Maritime Agency director Stanislav Gvozdilov told Sputnik.

The Turkish side has not given any reasons for the suspensions, he added, noting that the situation has impacted supplies of Turkish food and other products to the peninsula.

Russia restored ferry services across the Black Sea between the city of Sevastopol in Crimea and Turkey's Zonguldak in late October amid rapprochement with Turkey.

