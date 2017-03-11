Register
    Karabakh Armenian soldiers stand near a howitzer in Hadrut province in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, April 5, 2016. Azerbaijan forces and separatist forces in Nagorno-Karabakh agreed on a cease-fire Tuesday following three days of the heaviest fighting in the region since 1994, the Azeri defense ministry announced.

    Armenia Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 110 Times Over Last 24 Hours - Azerbaijan

    © AP Photo/ Albert Khachatryan
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that Armenian military has violated the ceasefire along the contact line in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh 110 times over the past 24 hours.

    Armenia, Azerbaijan Far From Agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh Issue - Lavrov
    BAKU (Sputnik) The Armenian military has violated the ceasefire along the contact line in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh 110 times over the past 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Saturday.

    "The Defense Ministry says that Armenian armed forces, using heavy machine guns, violated the ceasefire 110 times along various stretches of the frontline in last 24 hours," the ministry’s press service said.

    Azerbaijan does not recognize the ethnically Armenian self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) and considers the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army to be a part of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

    The violence in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on April 2 last year. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of provoking hostilities that led to multiple deaths on each side. A ceasefire was agreed on several days later on April 5, yet hostilities continued.

    The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in 1988, when the autonomous region sought to secede from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, before proclaiming independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The warring sides agreed to a cessation of hostilities in 1994.

