Pope Francis to Visit Colombia in September - Vatican's Press Office

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pope Francis will visit Colombia on September 6-11, the Holy See Press Office said Friday.

"Accepting the invitation of the President of the Republic and the Colombian bishops, His Holiness the Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Trip to Colombia from 6 to 11 September 2017, visiting the cities of Bogota, Villavicencio, Medellín and Cartagena," the press office said.

The program for the visit has not been published yet.

Pope Francis voiced intention in the past to visit Colombia, which is experiencing a half-century war between the country's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), but only after reaching a peace deal.

Attempts by Bogota to negotiate a peace deal successfully ended in 2016, when a peace treaty was signed in November and then approved by the Colombian parliament in December. However, violence and displacement of civilians in Colombia continue despite the peace agreement.