Canada Ranger Drill in High Arctic Features Survival Training, Rescue - Army

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The First Canadian Ranger Patrol Group has completed a training exercise above the Arctic Circle, which featured a real-life rescue of three hunters trapped by the winter cold, Armed Forces Canada announced in a press release on Friday.

"Notably, while conducting training, a CC-138 Twin Otter [airplane] crew rescued two hunters who were stranded near Hall Beach," the release stated. "This initiated an actual ground search and rescue effort by RCMP [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] and local groups, supported by 440 Transport Squadron crew members, for a third missing hunter."

The third hunter was eventually located and rescued, the release explained.

The Canadian military frequently conducts exercises in the High Arctic to practice responses to extreme situations in remote locations.

