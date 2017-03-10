Register
17:54 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US space shuttle Atlantis displayed at the NASA's John F.Kennedy Space Center on Cape Canaveral, Florida

    Lonely Out in Space: Congressional Move to Scrap NASA-Russia Ties 'Unrealistic'

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov
    World
    Get short URL
    329120

    Pointing to the adoption of an ambitious five-year program for the development of astronautics in the United States, US legislators urged NASA to abandon its cooperation with the Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos by next year; RT quoted experts as saying that cooperation between the organizations would continue.

    The International Space Station (ISS) uses a modular design first perfected by Soviet engineers in the 1980s.
    © Flickr/ NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center Follow
    Looking to the Future: Russia, US Mull Post-ISS Cooperation in Space
    Earlier this month, America's Congress supported a law that outlines a strategy for the development of NASA over the next five years, according to RT.

    The program was immediately supported by a group of US Congressmen including Ted Cruz, Lamar Smith and Brian Babin.

    According to them, the implementation of this plan will allow the United States to make a leap forward in space exploration, and put an end to transport dependence on the Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos.

    The US lawmakers insisted that by 2018 NASA astronauts would be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) from American territory and from US launch pads, and that US rockets would send American satellites into orbit.

    This artist's concept shows Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, currently under development for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, docking to the International Space Station
    © NASA.
    This artist's concept shows Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, currently under development for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, docking to the International Space Station

    In an interview with RT, Viktor Savinykh, editor-in-chief of the Russian magazine Rossiysky Kosmos, described congressional demands to launch a US-manned spacecraft as early as next year as "unrealistic."

    "NASA has yet to conduct a test manned flight of a booster," Savinykh said, adding that "American spacecraft are not yet ready to transport people" and that "the accident rate of US spaceships remains too high."

    He was echoed by Alexander Zheleznyakov of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics, who said that "if we talk about next year, then the proposal to abandon Roskosmos services will be a big exaggeration."

    "No changes will occur during this time. The US Congressmen have more than once made similar calls to NASA, and this campaign has been going on for about five years," Zheleznyakov said.

    An artist's concept of a ground / space-based hybrid laser weapon, 1984
    © Photo: Wikipedia
    Star Wars Reboot: US Sets Stage for Space-Based Arms Race With Russia, China
    According to him, work on creating a domestically-made manned spacecraft will be completed in the United States in two or three years at the earliest.

    Sooner or later, RT reports, American companies will start to produce their own products related to the space industry, including rocket engines. 

    However, even after this, the cooperation between NASA and Roskosmos will continue, experts say, adding that speculation about a total halt of bilateral space collaboration is nothing but populism.

    According to Zheleznyakov, "few people know that the beginning of cooperation in the space sector between Moscow and Washington dates back to 1960; the two countries' space agencies cooperated even during the most stressful years of the Cold War."

    "I think that even after the ISS project is completed, there will be some new forms of teamwork. This is profitable because astronautics is a very expensive and complex sphere where it is quite difficult to work alone," Zheleznyakov concluded.

    As far as the rocket engines are concerned, the US's Atlas III and Atlas V rockets have used liquid-fueled Russian RD-180 engines since the early 2000s.

    RD-181 engines
    © Flickr/ NASA Johnson
    Sanctions Be Damned: US Becoming More Dependent on Russian Space Rocket Engines
    Several years ago, America's Congress, under pressure from private space company SpaceX, attempted to ban or abandon the use of the Russian engines.

    But US officials soon calculated that the development, testing and certification of the new rockets would require about five years. In June 2016, the Senate caved to pressure from the Pentagon, and agreed to resume the purchase of the RD-180s.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Next US Antares Rocket With Russian Engines to Blast Off in Early 2017
    Russian License to Produce RD-180 Rocket Engines in US to Expire in 2030
    US Senate Reaches Compromise to Purchase 18 Russian Rocket Engines by 2022
    Roscosmos Head Hopes Moscow, Washington to Extend Space Cooperation
    Tags:
    astronauts, products, spacecraft, demands, cooperation, ISS, Roscosmos, NASA, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      Russia should leave the cash-strapped NASA organization and join China. Within only a few years, China has put a man into space, sent orbiters to other planets, and have the beginnings of a Space Station. Imagine what an experienced partner like Russia could bring. Russia with the experience and China with the money.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok