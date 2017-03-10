Register
10 March 2017
    Firefighters work on the site shortly after a helicopter with seven people inside was crashed in Istanbul's Buyukcekmece district, Friday, March 10, 2017

    Helicopter Carrying Russian, Turkish Business Executives Crashes in Istanbul

    © AP Photo/ Cem Bakırcı/Depo
    A corporate Turkish Sikorsky S-76 utility helicopter on Friday crashed onto a road in Istanbul after hitting a tower, killing five of its seven passengers.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The crash, which occurred in the Buyukcekmece district, in Istanbul's European part, was announced by the head of the suburb early in the day, who stated that five passengers were killed in the incident.

    "There is preliminary information that five bodies have been found. The helicopter fell directly on the road, there were no cars on the road. The fog is strong, absolutely nothing is visible," district Mayor Hasan Akgun said in a broadcast on Turkey's NTV refuting media reports that the vehicle was a firefighting helicopter.

    The helicopter, which was owned by Turkey’s Eczacibasi industrial group, was confirmed to have been carrying four Russian nationals by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    "Turkey — five people, including four Russians, dead," the ministry's crisis management department posted on its Twitter feed.

    It said two more people were injured in the crash.

    Firefighters work on the site shortly after a helicopter with seven people inside was crashed in Istanbul's Buyukcekmece district, Friday, March 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Cem Bakırcı/Depo
    Four Russian Nationals Were on Board Helicopter That Crashed in Istanbul Suburb - Reports
    Turkey's Milliyet newspaper named another victim as Salim Ozen, the director general of VitrA, a Russian subsidiary of the Turkish Eczacibasi Holding.

    The information was confirmed by Eczacibasi chairman Bulent Eczabicasi, who stated the Russians were on a business trip to visit a company factory in the town of Bozuyuk.

    The Turkish Transport Ministry later stated the cause of the crash was a collision with a TV tower in poor visibility conditions.

    Photographs from the site of events indicated the helicopter had disintegrated, with pieces scattered on the road.

