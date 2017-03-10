Register
16:23 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights attends the 34th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2017

    India Has Harsh Words for UN Human Rights Chief’s Kashmir Remark

    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    World
    Get short URL
    15321

    The Indian envoy was reacting to UN Human Rights Commissioner saying he didn’t get access to Indian-administered Kashmir.

    A UN Security Council session
    © Sputnik/
    India Unveils New Formula to Speed Up UN Security Council Reforms
    New Delhi (Sputnik) India has taken strong offense to UN Human Rights Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein referring to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian-administered Kashmir”.

    Ajit Kumar, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, said on Thursday the phrase was “artificial” when referring to a part of India.

    Al Hussein, who was presenting his report to the annual meeting of the Human Rights Council on Wednesday, had said "both sides of the Line of Control in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-administered Kashmir" were among areas the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) could not get access. Kumar reacted to this saying, "The whole state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan remains in illegal occupation of a part of our territory. The two cannot and should not be equated.”

    "The neutrality of the phrase 'Indian-administered Kashmir' is, therefore, artificial. Furthermore, the State of Jammu and Kashmir has an elected democratic government that represents all sections of the people, unlike the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," IANS quoted him as saying.

    Kumar said "the robust and mature Indian democracy" had proved again that it had the strength and the mechanisms to deal with internal problems resulting from external incitement.

    Pakistan's Law Minister Zahid Hamid had last week brought up Al Hussein's request to send a team to Kashmir.

    On Thursday, Kumar tore into Pakistan’s claims. He said Islamabad was the "epicenter" of terrorism and carried out "an intense campaign to destabilize" Jammu and Kashmir with "infiltration and cross-border terrorism; inciting, promoting and glorifying violence".

    In this vein, Kumar also charged Al Hussein of being "silent" on the Pakistani state’s sponsorship of terror. "The central problem in Jammu and Kashmir is cross-border terrorism, and hence, we are a little surprised that the High Commissioner was silent regarding Pakistan that uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy," he was quoted by IANS as saying.

    During last year’s unrest in Kashmir, the UNHRC had cited his concerns over alleged human rights violations and had asked India and Pakistan to allow the OHCHR to visit the state. While India did not respond to Al Hussein’s concerns, Pakistan said it was prepared to let the UN team in if India did so. But since both sides didn’t allow access to the OHCHR, Kashmir found a mention in Al Hussein’s speech along with areas where the organization could not access. The other areas being Ethiopia, Syria, parts of Turkey and Venezuela.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    UN Secretary-General Condemns Attack on Army Facility in India's Kashmir
    India Slams Pakistan: Kashmir Protests Led by UN-Designated 'Terrorists'
    India Treads Lightly Following UN Rejection of Chinese Claims
    Tags:
    UN Human Rights Committee, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      U.N MUST DO AS TOLD, by U.S, Israel, E.U , NATO or they end the payments.
      Russia just seat distracted, and keep whining..
      IF Russia was wiser it just get over all they left. And pay. And move U.N to Russia. See how FAST they get in CHECK.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok