Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms 4 Citizens Dead in Istanbul Helicopter Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday the death of four Russian citizens in a helicopter crash near Istanbul.
#Турция — 5 чел., включая 4 россиян, погибли, 2 чел. ранены в результате падения вертолёта в Стамбуле@RusEmbTurkey@rusya_istanbul@MID_RF— МИД России 🇷🇺 ДСКЦ (@MID_travel) 10 марта 2017 г.
"Turkey — five people, including four Russians, dead," the ministry's crisis management department posted on its Twitter feed.
It said two people were injured in the crash.
The message came less than an hour after the Eczacibasi company, which owned the aircraft, confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that four Russian nationals were on board the helicopter.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete CIA & Mossad keeps killing Russian Diplomats (Four in three months time) , downing Russian planes and even foreign aircraft's with Russians in it.
Mikhas
US is keeping their promise on sending home Russians in body bags and covertly kill them wherever they are. From Russia, no reaction so far but there is more to it than meets the eye in the shadows