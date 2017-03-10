Austrian Chancellor Sees Anti-Russian Sanctions as Detriment to Europe's Economy

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Europe seeks "relaxed and more balanced" relations with Russia, as sanctions against Moscow turned out detrimental for the EU economic growth, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said Friday.

"From my point of view, sanctions were very detrimental for the economic growth here in Europe, so we are interested in having the relaxed and more balanced relations with Russia, which is important, but we have to discuss it in the community of the 27. There are various opinions about that. Some countries are very much in favor of steps towards lifting and there are countries very rigid on that. I think it is still not the time to make a decision, but we have to discuss it," Kern told reporters.

The European Union, the United States and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the Ukrainian domestic crisis.

