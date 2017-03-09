CENTCOM: Daesh Media, Propaganda Declined by Two Thirds Compared to 2016

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The amount of propaganda spread by Daesh terrorist group has decreased by two thirds compared to a year ago, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Joseph Votel said in congressional testimony on Thursday.

"There has also been a nearly 75 percent decline in ISIS’s media and propaganda as compared to a year ago," Votel said in a written testimony to the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Votel explained that counterterrorism operations in Iraq and Syria have cut off the Islamic State’s key lines of communication.

On Wednesday, a US defense official said Daesh is no longer a unified force, but still retains about 15,000 fighters. The terror group has also lost about 65 percent of the territory it once held.