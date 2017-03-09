US Plans 60-Nation Conference on Countering Daesh Terrorism

"The first thing the new administration will do is reinforce the importance of the coalition, which includes both military partners and nations that support diplomatic and humanitarian efforts through donations of money, expertise and other resources," an unnamed Trump administration official told the Washington Post.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will lead the March 22-23 session, which is expected to be announced by the US Department of State later on Thursday, the newspaper said.
