US Plans 60-Nation Conference on Countering Daesh Terrorism

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The administration of US President Donald Trump has invited more than 60 nations plus international organizations to a two-day strategy session on defeating the Daesh terrorist group once it is expelled from territory the group controls in Syria and Iran, according to published reports on Thursday.

"The first thing the new administration will do is reinforce the importance of the coalition, which includes both military partners and nations that support diplomatic and humanitarian efforts through donations of money, expertise and other resources," an unnamed Trump administration official told the Washington Post.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will lead the March 22-23 session, which is expected to be announced by the US Department of State later on Thursday, the newspaper said.