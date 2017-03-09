Putin Offers Condolences to Guatemalan President After Fire Kills 21 Children

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Guatemalan government has announced three days of national mourning for the victims of the fire, which broke out on Wednesday after one of the minors housed by the government-run rehabilitation center of Hogar Virgen de la Asuncion set a mattress ablaze following a riot.

"Please accept my deep condolences on the tragic outcomes of the fire in the rehabilitation center for teenagers in the San Jose Pinula municipality. Please convey my words of sincere consolation and support to the families of the victims, as well as the wishes of the soonest recovery to all the injured," a telegram published on the Kremlin website said.