By Renewing Ban on Russian Weapon Import, US Shoots Itself in the Foot

Meanwhile, a Rosoboronexport spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday that the US Department of Defense has not imposed any new restrictions on the Russian arms exporter and that all the prohibitions were introduced long ago.
The spokesperson added that the restriction issue had come into the limelight in the context of the approval of the Pentagon's budget.
Several Russian companies, including Rosoboronexport, have been targeted by US sanctions since the deterioration of relations between Moscow and Washington caused by the Ukrainian crisis.
The arms exporter has been put on the list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List of the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, which prohibits US citizens and companies from doing business with them.
RIA: Nothing new: Rosoboronexport US responded to ban work with the Pentagon https://t.co/sg2IEftyYp pic.twitter.com/vIOtAe5o2j— Russian Exercises (@RUSexercises) 9 марта 2017 г.
Speaking to Sputnik, Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov recalled that in December 2016, the US slightly eased sanctions it hadslapped on Rosoboronexport, allowing the purchase of special digital equipment used within the framework of the implementation of the Treaty on Open Skies.
"But in general, the sanctions have been effective so far. Nevertheless, the Pentagon continued to purchase Russian Mi-17 helicopters, which are needed in Afghanistan. If the sanctions machine starts to work now, it will be Americans who will lose, by and large. Russian will not lose anything," Konovalov said.
He suggested that "as a retaliatory measure, Russia can stop selling its RD-180 rocket engines to the Americans, who he said have no alternative.
"I doubt that they will abandon the RD-180 because they allocated scarce sums for the development of their own engines," Konovalov said, casting doubt on Washington' desire to stop its space program pending the development of domestically-made rocket engines.
The Russian expert also pointed to "the big game which is under way on the domestic field of the US, where President Donald Trump is struggling to create his team in the face of US lawmakers' opposition.
He recalled that "Trump recently resolved a serious problem pertaining to the fifth generation US aircraft F-35."
"He just pressed the plane manufacturers to slash a price tag for the aircraft and they finally yielded to his demand. The same situation is developing with Rosoboronexport and the US Congress may backtrack on its decision when necessary," Konovalov concluded.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Konovalov . BETTER get his sights well. NEVER EVER should Russia say, ANYTHING about the RD 180 or any rocket.
cast235
Why?
Russia was crying day and night over keep selling them.U.S saw the problem which means , practically , to waste a lot of billions, if not trillions.And then create a DUDE,.
A rocket engine already obsolete
Russia should NEVER EVER talk about those rocket engines. Not allowing a HOT AIR blower, to do this. Not even suggesting.
However, Russia do NOT have to retaliate that bad.
Just NOT allow EXXON or no one to get in Russia with new investments, will HURT so bad, Washington will sing, Russia and US.
The problem been that most Rus politicians act like STOOGES . Specially when MSM of the west say ANYTHING, they answer like is an official cable.
Russia first and foremost MUST end the RIF RAF. Don't comment on news.
When Russia ends the answering. When reporters that are played by west, come asking , say no comments on U.S.
Things will begin to change.
BUT most important, HURT BACK. No new investments. WHY U.K owns a gas field bigger than all of U.K itself? And Russia or a Russian cannot own a tiny dot of a field in U.K?
THAT'S when Russian bear becomes a BEAR with an umbrella on ice skating. A JOKE.
No you HURT them BACK. No new investments. Buy them OFF. Eventually investors become , special interest.
In Armenia they cause the attempt at regime change with Obama, Merkel, Ban Ki Moon, and many others, attempting to defend their PROTEST..
And offering support and were marching to overtake gov offices. Like in Ukraine.
Privatization is a BIG danger, that Russia HOPEFULLY, doesn't get to know. I seen it at many countries.
One TRADEMARK of privatization is total despotism. They exploit as much as they can, NOT ALL, but the leaders of the investment groups, under pressure to perform. Then they run the industry to the ground, either merge it with a global west firm, or just abandon it in shambles and with abandoned obsolete buildings.
One BIG example is when governments offer to privatize energy production and delivery in a country. At end, the gov have to re invest what it received, many times over. OFTEN driven by corruption.