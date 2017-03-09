Register
16:07 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A police officer walks against a Rosobornexport banner at the Army 2016 International military and technical forum

    By Renewing Ban on Russian Weapon Import, US Shoots Itself in the Foot

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    World
    Get short URL
    31537152

    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov said that a decision to ban the Pentagon from cooperating with the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport undermines US interests.

    RD-181 engines
    © Flickr/ NASA Johnson
    Sanctions Be Damned: US Becoming More Dependent on Russian Space Rocket Engines
    On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives approved the US Fiscal Year 2017 Defense Bill. The bill included a provision prohibiting the Secretary of Defense from using funds to "enter into a contract" with Russia's state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

    Meanwhile, a Rosoboronexport spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday that the US Department of Defense has not imposed any new restrictions on the Russian arms exporter and that all the prohibitions were introduced long ago.

    The spokesperson added that the restriction issue had come into the limelight in the context of the approval of the Pentagon's budget.

    Models of the T-50, left, and Su-35 Russian fighter jets at the Rosoboronexport stand during the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Models of the T-50, left, and Su-35 Russian fighter jets at the Rosoboronexport stand during the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition

    Several Russian companies, including Rosoboronexport, have been targeted by US sanctions since the deterioration of relations between Moscow and Washington caused by the Ukrainian crisis.

    The arms exporter has been put on the list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List of the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, which prohibits US citizens and companies from doing business with them.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov recalled that in December 2016, the US slightly eased sanctions it hadslapped on Rosoboronexport, allowing the purchase of special digital equipment used within the framework of the implementation of the Treaty on Open Skies.

    "But in general, the sanctions have been effective so far. Nevertheless, the Pentagon continued to purchase Russian Mi-17 helicopters, which are needed in Afghanistan. If the sanctions machine starts to work now, it will be Americans who will lose, by and large. Russian will not lose anything," Konovalov said.

    He suggested that "as a retaliatory measure, Russia can stop selling its RD-180 rocket engines to the Americans, who he said have no alternative.

    "I doubt that they will abandon the RD-180 because they allocated scarce sums for the development of their own engines," Konovalov said, casting doubt on Washington' desire to stop its space program pending the development of domestically-made rocket engines.

    The Russian expert also pointed to "the big game which is under way on the domestic field of the US, where President Donald Trump is struggling to create his team in the face of US lawmakers' opposition.

    He recalled that "Trump recently resolved a serious problem pertaining to the fifth generation US aircraft F-35."

    "He just pressed the plane manufacturers to slash a price tag for the aircraft and they finally yielded to his demand. The same situation is developing with Rosoboronexport and the US Congress may backtrack on its decision when necessary," Konovalov concluded.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Pentagon Restrictions on Russia's Rosoboronexport Company See No Changes
    US House to Vote on Defense Budget Extending Restrictions on Rosoboronexport
    Russian Rosoboronexport's Order Portfolio in India Tops $4 Bln - Deputy Director
    Rosoboronexport First-Ever Participates in ShieldAfrica Defense Exhibition
    Russia’s Rosoboronexport Export Portfolio Reaches $48 Billion
    Tags:
    engines, helicopters, lawmakers, development, sanctions, Rosoboronexport, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Konovalov . BETTER get his sights well. NEVER EVER should Russia say, ANYTHING about the RD 180 or any rocket.
      Why?
      Russia was crying day and night over keep selling them.U.S saw the problem which means , practically , to waste a lot of billions, if not trillions.And then create a DUDE,.
      A rocket engine already obsolete

      Russia should NEVER EVER talk about those rocket engines. Not allowing a HOT AIR blower, to do this. Not even suggesting.
      However, Russia do NOT have to retaliate that bad.
      Just NOT allow EXXON or no one to get in Russia with new investments, will HURT so bad, Washington will sing, Russia and US.

      The problem been that most Rus politicians act like STOOGES . Specially when MSM of the west say ANYTHING, they answer like is an official cable.
      Russia first and foremost MUST end the RIF RAF. Don't comment on news.
      When Russia ends the answering. When reporters that are played by west, come asking , say no comments on U.S.
      Things will begin to change.
      BUT most important, HURT BACK. No new investments. WHY U.K owns a gas field bigger than all of U.K itself? And Russia or a Russian cannot own a tiny dot of a field in U.K?
      THAT'S when Russian bear becomes a BEAR with an umbrella on ice skating. A JOKE.

      No you HURT them BACK. No new investments. Buy them OFF. Eventually investors become , special interest.
      In Armenia they cause the attempt at regime change with Obama, Merkel, Ban Ki Moon, and many others, attempting to defend their PROTEST..
      And offering support and were marching to overtake gov offices. Like in Ukraine.

      Privatization is a BIG danger, that Russia HOPEFULLY, doesn't get to know. I seen it at many countries.
      One TRADEMARK of privatization is total despotism. They exploit as much as they can, NOT ALL, but the leaders of the investment groups, under pressure to perform. Then they run the industry to the ground, either merge it with a global west firm, or just abandon it in shambles and with abandoned obsolete buildings.

      One BIG example is when governments offer to privatize energy production and delivery in a country. At end, the gov have to re invest what it received, many times over. OFTEN driven by corruption.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of International Geneva Motor Show
    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of Geneva International Motor Show
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok