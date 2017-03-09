Kremlin: Kiev Knows Better Where Donbass Militiamen Get Weapons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking of accusations against Russia of supplying arms to Donbass, said Russia was not a participant in the internal Ukrainian crisis, and added that Kiev knew better where the Donbas militia got weapons and where they had been stored before the civil war.

"First, Russia is not a participant in this crisis, this is an intra-Ukrainian crisis, Russia has never been a participant in hostilities in the southeast of Ukraine. Second, Kiev knows better where Donbass representatives can get weapons from, and where these weapons were actually stored… before… the civil war," Peskov told reporters.