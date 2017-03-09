Russia Fully Complies With INF Treaty Despite Not Meeting Moscow's Interests

Peskov noted that Moscow exhibits flexibility on the 1987 treaty despite it not fully corresponding to Russian interests.
"Russia has been, remains and will remain committed to all international obligations, including those arising from the INF Treaty," Peskov told reporters. "Russia remains committed to international obligations even in situations where it does not exactly correspond to Russia's interests, sometimes we are forced to show flexibility, which we do."
"In the situation with Russia and our Eurasian geopolitical situation, we have a completely different architecture of possible threats to our security. Nevertheless, Russia still remains committed to its obligations, so we disagree and reject any accusations on this point," Peskov stressed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)