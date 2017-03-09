Trudeau’s Wife Provokes Outrage by Celebrating Men on March 8th

Gregoire Trudeau posted a photo of herself and her husband gazing romantically into each other’s eyes, on Tuesday. While there was nothing offensive about the photo, the caption left thousands of people ready to light torches and sharpen virtual pitchforks.

"As we mark International Women's Day, let's celebrate the boys and men in our lives who encourage us to be who we truly are, who treat girls & women with respect," she captioned, which was posted on Facebook and Instagram.

She also urged other women to share photos holding hands with the important men in their lives, saying it would "create a movement that inspires more men to join the fight to build a better tomorrow with equal rights & opportunities for everyone… because #EqualityMatters.”

“Why do we have to celebrate men on international women's day? I am puzzled. There are so many things that can be done to celebrate women, and yet the call goes out to celebrating men. Allies and unity are crucial, but so is womanhood,” Facebook user Bibi Ebel commented. Her comment currently has over 6,300 ‘likes.’

Another woman, Becky Cooper Clancy wrote, “I think I'll spend International Women's Day focused on the women who encouraged me to be who I am instead. I can get back to celebrating how amazing men are the other 364 days… Missed the mark on this one.”

Female politicians chimed in.

"I've never had to have my hand held," conservative MP Michelle Rempel tweeted. "Women's day is about women, not men!!"

Seeing the outraged responses, Trudeau did not back down from her desire to get men some attention on International Women’s Day.

“Well, now we’re having a conversation! Thanks to everyone for your feedback and pics! Love it. Our goal is gender equality, and fighting for it is going to require men and women working together — raising our boys and girls to make a difference, hand-in-hand,” she wrote in a follow-up post on Facebook. “This is about recognizing that we should be allies on this journey.”