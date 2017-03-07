Snowden Says WikiLeaks CIA Classified Leaks Archive 'Looks Authentic'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, WikiLeaks began publishing its trove of classified documents, allegedly belonging to the US intelligence agency.

"Still working through the publication, but what @Wikileaks has here is genuinely a big deal. Looks authentic," Snowden said on his Twitter.

​Snowden added that "Program & office names, such as the JQJ (IOC) crypt series" were what made him trust the authenticity of the release as "only a cleared insider could know them."

Snowden has been residing in Russia since 2013, when he fled the United States after exposing the NSA massive online spying scheme.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) hacking operating systems on mobile devices is an even bigger problem than its ability to penetrate encrypted data and applications as exposed by WikiLeaks, Snowden added.

“This [leak] incorrectly implies CIA hacked these apps/encryption. But the docs show iOS/Android are what got hacked – a much bigger problem,” Snowden said in a Twitter post.

​Android is the mobile operating system owned by Google while iOS is the mobile operating system owned by Apple.

Earlier on Tuesday, whistleblowing website WikiLeaks began releasing what it called an unprecedentedly large archive of leaked information related to the CIA. The CIA can hack smartphones and access encrypted information from Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal and Wiebo messengers, WikiLeaks stated citing confidential information leaked from the CIA.