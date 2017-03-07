Register
14:05 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Giant Dragon

    New Silk Road to Facilitate Transit to a 'New Form of International Relations'

    © Flickr/ Martijn Nijenhuis
    World
    Get short URL
    0 15840

    By implementing the One Belt One Road economic megaproject, China wants to develop international standards and improve international trust, according to Zhou Mingwei, a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference’s National Committee.

    China hopes that the new Silk Road will boost political ties from the Pacific to the Baltic Sea and cut barriers to trade and investment
    © Flickr/ Trey Ratcliff
    Italy Hopes to Participate in China's Silk Road Project
    "Within the framework of this initiative China is planning not only to establish economic contacts but also to reach a new level of international communications with countries involved," he said during a teleconference organized by Rossiya Segodnya international information agency.

    According to the official, economic cooperation will contribute to increasing mutual understanding and trust between the participants.

    The One Belt One Road initiative, also known as the New Silk Road, is a major infrastructure project proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping to economically connect China with the rest of Eurasia.

    The first freight train crosses the new railway checkpoint between the Russian station Makhalino and Chinese station Hunchun, Jilin province
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov
    China's New Silk Road is the 'Backbone of the Global Economy in a Time of Crisis'
    Zhou Mingwei pointed out that the One Belt One Road project is expected not only to promote financial and trade ties, but more importantly, improve international relations.

    "Economic cooperation is not enough to build a safer and more stable world. If we want to create a new form of international interactions the One Belt One Road initiative could provide numerous opportunities, including for cultural and scientific cooperation," he said.

    He also stressed that the project is an "important step" in China’s economic development.

    "Moreover, it also could helpful to overcome the current difficulties in the global economy. This project is about co-development and offers lucrative prospects for all its participants," Zhou Mingwei noted.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Putin Expected to Take Part in Silk Road Summit in Beijing in May
    He continued: "The plan we’re talking about and its implementation should be adjusted to the specificity of each of the participants."

    The One Belt One Road includes several transit corridors from western China to Europe which can be divided into three groups – the Northern Route, Sea Route, and the Southern Route.

    During the three years since the Silk Road strategy was announced, Beijing has been actively supported by more than 100 countries and international organizations. In particular, more than 40 countries and organizations have signed an agreement with China on cooperation.

    The amount of investment by Chinese enterprises into the countries along the route has already exceeded $50 billion.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    China Invested Over $50Bln in New 'Silk Road' States in Three Years - NDRC
    New Silk Road: 'Most Important Economic Project of First Half of 21st Century'
    Europe Eyes Own 'Silk Road' Logistics Route, but Needs Chinese Money
    Building Ties: China Calls on African Nations to Join New Silk Road Project
    Tags:
    One Belt One Road, international relations, economy, trade, cooperation, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    A New Low
    A New Low
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok