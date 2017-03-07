Russia Pays Nearly $78Mln to UN Regular Budget - Permanent Mission

© REUTERS/ Stringer Russia Calling on UN Bodies to Help Alleviate Crisis in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia made a contribution of more than $77 million to the regular budget of the United Nations, Russia's permanent mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

"On March 6, 2017 the Russian Federation transferred the amount of 77 888 309 US dollars to the United Nations account," the statement said on Monday.

The mission added that the payment was made as Russia’s "assessed contribution" to the regular budget of the international organization.

The UN regular budget is formed from contributions of the UN member states, which are estimated at the countries' GDP and income per capita. If the country fails to make a contribution to the budget, it could be deprived of voting rights in the UN General Assembly (UNGA).