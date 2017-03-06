WikiLeaks Believes Trump's Wiretapping Claim May Be Justified

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 26, 2015, WikiLeaks published a report revealing that the US tech giant Google handed emails of the WikiLeaks' journalists to the US government on the basis of alleged 'conspiracy' and 'espionage' warrants.

"Did Obama spy on @realDonaldTrump's campaign? Here is proof the Obama administration spied on our journalists," WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter, attaching its report on WikiLeaks' staff privacy breaches by Google in favor of the US government.

​On Saturday, Trump accused Obama of ordering to have Trump's headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing the move as "new low." Trump went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal.