12:18 GMT +306 March 2017
    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India, August 30, 2016

    New Delhi Raises Deep Concern Over US Racial Attacks Against Indians

    © REUTERS/ Adnan Abidi
    Multiple attacks against people of Indian origin in a span of less than two weeks, including the killing an Indian engineer on H-1B visa in a Kansas bar, suggest a spike in “hate crime” in the US.

    UAV
    © AP Photo/ David Tulis
    Third Terror Attack on Military Camp Forces India to Expedite Tech-Based Security Systems
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna conveyed his “deep concern” to US State Department officials in a meeting following the recent attacks against two more people of Indian origin.

    Sarna underlined the need to prevent such incidents and protect the Indian community. The State Department offered its condolences and assured that they are working to ensure speedy justice.

    Sarna confirmed these in a series of tweets.

    ​A masked man shot a 39-year-old Sikh man of Indian origin, Deep Rai, in the arm near Seattle late Friday. The Seattle Times reported the masked man shouted “Go back to your own country”, before shooting Rai in the arm.

    New Delhi skyline
    © Flickr/ Ben Sutherland
    India-US Relations on New High: More Than Dozen US Congressmen to Visit India
    Earlier on Thursday, another person of Indian origin, Hamish Patel, was shot dead outside his shop in South Carolina. These attacks have come less than two weeks after Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an Indian engineer who was in the US on a H-1B visa, was killed in a Kansas bar.

    The Kansas shooting incident has been criticised by all, including US President Donald Trump in his first address to the Congress. House Speaker Paul Ryan and US Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly too have criticised these attacks during a meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar last week.

    While Seattle authorities are investigating the attack on Rai as a suspected hate crime and a probe is going on in Patel’s killing, there is a growing discomfiture within the Indian establishment over the rise in attacks against Indians in the US.

    US Defense Secretary James Mattis.
    © AFP 2016/ Mandel NGAN
    US Defense Secretary Calls India’s Counterpart, Vows to Push Defense Cooperation
    New Delhi, on its part, had previously ruled out a diplomatic demarche, after charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi, MaryKay Loss Carlson, strongly condemned “the tragic shooting” of Hyderabad engineer Kuchibhotla. 

    The attacks have got the attention of Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who took to Twitter to express her views.

    Indian American Congressman Ami Bera too condemned the shooting of Rai, saying, crime motivated by hate are on the rise. Indian American Congressman Ami Bera too condemned the shooting of Rai, saying, crime motivated by hate are on the rise. “This disturbing crime is an outrage that goes against everything we stand for as a nation of immigrants,” Bera said in a statement.

