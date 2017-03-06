New Delhi Raises Deep Concern Over US Racial Attacks Against Indians

© AP Photo/ David Tulis Third Terror Attack on Military Camp Forces India to Expedite Tech-Based Security Systems

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna conveyed his “deep concern” to US State Department officials in a meeting following the recent attacks against two more people of Indian origin.

Sarna underlined the need to prevent such incidents and protect the Indian community. The State Department offered its condolences and assured that they are working to ensure speedy justice.

Sarna confirmed these in a series of tweets.

Amb @NavtejSarna convyd r deep concerns to US Gov on recent tragic incidents involving Hardish Patel & Deep Rai1/4 @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) 5 марта 2017 г.

Amb @NavtejSarna underlined need to prevent such incidents and protect Indian community 2/4 @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) 5 марта 2017 г.

State Department, on behalf of US Govt, expressed condolences and assured they are working 3/4 @NavtejSarna @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) 5 марта 2017 г.

​A masked man shot a 39-year-old Sikh man of Indian origin, Deep Rai, in the arm near Seattle late Friday. The Seattle Times reported the masked man shouted “Go back to your own country”, before shooting Rai in the arm.

Earlier on Thursday, another person of Indian origin, Hamish Patel, was shot dead outside his shop in South Carolina. These attacks have come less than two weeks after Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an Indian engineer who was in the US on a H-1B visa, was killed in a Kansas bar.

The Kansas shooting incident has been criticised by all, including US President Donald Trump in his first address to the Congress. House Speaker Paul Ryan and US Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly too have criticised these attacks during a meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar last week.

While Seattle authorities are investigating the attack on Rai as a suspected hate crime and a probe is going on in Patel’s killing, there is a growing discomfiture within the Indian establishment over the rise in attacks against Indians in the US.

New Delhi, on its part, had previously ruled out a diplomatic demarche, after charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi, MaryKay Loss Carlson, strongly condemned “the tragic shooting” of Hyderabad engineer Kuchibhotla.

The attacks have got the attention of Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who took to Twitter to express her views.

I am pained to hear about the killing of Harnish Patel a US national of Indian origin in Lancaster, South Carolina. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 5 марта 2017 г.

I am sorry to know about the attack on Deep Rai a US national of Indian origin. I have spoken to Sardar Harpal Singh father of the victim./1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 5 марта 2017 г.

Indian American Congressman Ami Bera too condemned the shooting of Rai, saying, crime motivated by hate are on the rise. "This disturbing crime is an outrage that goes against everything we stand for as a nation of immigrants," Bera said in a statement.


