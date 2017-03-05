Rouhani Discussed With Aliyev Cooperation Between Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia

BAKU (Sputnik) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday he discussed with his Azerbaijan’s counterpart Ilham Aliyev the trilateral format of cooperation between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia.

"My colleague and I discussed the trilateral formats of cooperation between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia; Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan as well as Azerbaijan, Iran and Georgia. We also discussed regional issues," Rouhani said at the joint press conference with Aliyev in Tehran, as quoted by the Azerbaijan Press Agency.

Speaking about the conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan, Rouhani pointed out the need to respect the territorial integrity of all countries.

"Conflicts must be solved through peaceful means," Rouhani said.

Aliyev arrived in Iran earlier on Sunday. The parties have already signed a number of documents on bilateral cooperation.