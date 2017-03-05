© Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov Russia to Facilitate Drafting EAEU-Egypt Free Trade Agreement

CAIRO (Sputnik) – Russia and Egypt have agreed to finalize together a package of 17 intergovernmental agreements, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the upper house of Russian parliament's foreign affairs committee, said on Sunday.

“A number of ways to use parliaments for improving bilateral mutually beneficial relations was outlined. That is, particularly, the parliamentary control over the interstate, intergovernmental relations. That is a rather big package. We are working on 17 documents. Russia is working on five of them, Egypt – on 12 others. We agreed to work together on this issue,” Kosachev told reporters at the end of the Russian upper house delegation visit to Cairo.

He pointed out that was the first full-fledged contact between Russia's upper house and the Egyptian parliament.

“The results of the visit are substantial and specific … It was important for us to understand whether there was attitude for cooperation. We have undoubtedly noticed it,” Kosachev said.

He called for boosting interparliamentary cooperation between Russia and Egypt saying that it is necessary to hold interparliamentary meetings at least once per year. From his point of view such cooperation should focus on political and economic issue including the most sensitive ones – such as restoring direct flights between the countries.