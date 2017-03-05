© AFP 2016/ PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Russian Sailors Kidnapped by Pirates Near Nigeria 'Alive and Well' - Vessel Captain

SEVASTOPOL (Sputnik) – The ship BBC Caribbean, which belongs to German Briese Schiffahrts, was attacked on February 5, about 107 nautical miles southwest of the Bonny Island in the Gulf of Guinea, en route from the city of Douala in Cameroon to Tema, Ghana.

“The sailors – residents of Sevastopol – are already in the airport of Frankfurt and will fly to the motherland in coming days. They feel normal,” Butsai said.

He did not disclose any details of the sailors’ release saying that everything was “successful and effective.”

“All sailors are happy. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the employer struggled for them,” Butsai added.

Eight crew members, seven Russians and one Ukrainian, were kidnapped while the ship itself was not captured. The company managed to agree with the kidnappers on release of the sailors.