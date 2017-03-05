Register
01:24 GMT +305 March 2017
Live
    Search
    An Islamic State flag hangs amid electric wires over a street.

    UK Government Urged to Coordinate With Russia in Fight Against Daesh

    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    World
    Get short URL
    116623

    The United Kingdom should coordinate with Russia in the fight against the Daesh (banned in Russia) terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, Chairman of the British House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Crispin Blunt said.

    LONDON (Sputnik) — On Saturday, a spokeswoman for the British Foreign Office announced that UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson planned to come to Moscow for high-level talks in the coming weeks to discuss the UK-Russia relationship and urgent global issues, such as crises in Syria and Ukraine.

    "On ISIL [Daesh], we need to co-ordinate with Russia to defeat a shared enemy in Syria and Iraq, and return stolen territory to their governments," Blunt said in a statement.

    Palmyra recaptured by Syrian Arab Army backed by Russian Air Force
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Daesh, Al-Nusra Front Squeezed by Syrian Arab Army, Lose Ground in Syria
    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Britain is part of the so-called US-led coalition that has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

    Syrian government army and militia fight for Palmyra
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russia-Backed Syrian Army Completely Liberates Palmyra From Daesh
    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

    On Thursday, UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee issued a report recommending UK authorities to establish a constructive dialogue with Russia. Namely, it warned of the dangers of non-engagement with Moscow amid the current standoff over the crisis in Ukraine and Syria, as well as urged the government to clarify its post-Brexit stance on EU anti-Russian sanctions as well as to appoint a junior Foreign Office minister to oversee relations with Russia and its regional neighbors.

    Related:

    Refusal to Engage With Russia Not Viable Long-Term Foreign Policy Option for UK
    Russian Embassy in London Welcomes UK Parliament's Attention to Bilateral Ties
    Russian Plane to Bring Critically Ill Kids From Ukraine’s Southeast to Moscow
    Tags:
    Daesh, Syria, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hey, Mr. President! Let's Take a Selfie Together
    Hey, Mr. President! Let's Take a Selfie Together
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok