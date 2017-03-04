Inside a Chinese Factory That Makes Ivanka Trump's Shoes (VIDEO)

Workers at this factory in Dongguan in South China’s Guangdong province are working around the clock to put together the shoes that will be sold in the US. But because of President Trump’s promise to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US, the production of Ivanka’s shoes in China have come under a lot of scrutiny.
The video is provided by the Global Times
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The media is supposed to serve a purpose, not just be used as a political hit squad. Media reform, now. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Isn't it sad that Americans are too stupid to make their own shoes?
