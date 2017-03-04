Georgia Rustavi 2 TV Channel Asks ECHR to Halt Court's Ownership Change Ruling

"We have applied to the ECHR with a request to suspend the decision of the Supreme Court as a lawsuit enforcement measure until we file a lawsuit to Strasbourg and will substantially consider it," Tamta Muradashvili said, as quoted by the Rustavi 2.
She added that the ECHR could make such a decision only in exceptional cases, but the lawyers were optimistic about the case.
The situation around the broadcaster's shares has already been criticized by several international officials, such as OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Dunja Mijatovic, who said that the TV channel should "enjoy full independence and fulfill its professional activity in the public interest" as the attempts to influence it would undermine media environment in the Caucasian state.
All comments
Show new comments (0)