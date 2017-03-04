UN Freedom of Expression Monitor Voices Concern Over 'Fake News' Accusations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UN experts released a declaration, also signed by freedom of expression officials from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Organization of American States (OAS) and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), saying that the monitors were alarmed at various governments attempting to blur the line between fact-based journalism and disinformation, thus undermining public trust in media outlets and stifling the scope of public debate.

"'Fake news' has emerged as a global topic of concern and there is a risk that efforts to counter it could lead to censorship, the suppression of critical thinking and other approaches contrary to human rights law. In this Joint Declaration, we identify general principles that should apply to any efforts to deal with these issues," David Kaye, the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of opinion and expression, was quoted as saying in a UN statement.

"General prohibitions on the dissemination of information based on vague and ambiguous ideas, including 'false news' or 'non-objective information', are incompatible with international standards for restrictions on freedom of expression… and should be abolished," the declaration read.

It comes as British Foreign Affairs Select Committee’s report "The United Kingdom’s relations with Russia" on Thursday urged UK regulator Ofcom to take action against "outright falsehoods in Russian state-sponsored broadcasting" adding that key questions as to Sputnik and RT’s "impartiality, integrity and actual news stories remain unanswered." However, no examples of the so-called fake news allegedly produced by Russian media have been provided.

© Sputnik/ Igor Russak French MP Says Sputnik, RT Reports More Competent Than Those of Western Media

Sputnik criticized the House of Commons Committee report as biased and not supporting accusations with any significant evidence while RT called it an example of double standards toward Russian media.

Sputnik has previously raised concerns about encroaching censorship in Europe, following the passing of a resolution by the European Parliament which dismissed certain media outlets, including Sputnik, as ‘propaganda’. Both the European Federation of Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists joined with Sputnik to condemn the motion and issued a call for more, rather than less, media freedom across the continent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the adoption of the resolution, stressed that it indicated apparent degradation of the concept of democracy in the Western society.