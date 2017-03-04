Turkey Accuses Germany of Aiding Its Enemies

The accusations come after Germany canceled rallies by Turkish residents who were due to be addressed by ministers from Ankara, Reuters reports.

Turkish leaders accused Berlin of “sheltering” Turkey’s enemies, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that an imprisoned Die Welt journalist in Turkey was a “German agent” and member of the militant Kurdish group PKK.

"It isn't because a correspondent of Die Welt was arrested," Erdogan said, during an awards ceremony in Istanbul. "It is because this person hid in the German embassy as a member of the PKK and a German agent for one month. When we told them to hand him over to be tried, they refused."

"So, they won't let our justice minister and economy minister speak," Erdogan added. "They need to be tried for helping and abetting terrorism."

Germany's foreign ministry has responded to the claim, describing it as "absurd.”