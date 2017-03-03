Russia Ready to Work Closely With All Parties in Libya to Resolve Crisis

© REUTERS/ Ismail Zitouny Attempts to Solve Libyan Conflict From Outside Inefficient - Russian MFA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is ready to work closely with all parties in Libya in search for mutually acceptable solutions toward ensuring the establishment of conditions for sustainable development and resolution of the crisis in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord Fayez Sarraj.

"The main focus of the frank exchange of opinion has been given to the development of the situation in Libya with emphasis on the efforts to promote the advancement of the process of national reconciliation in that country made under the auspices of the UN," the statement read.

The Russian side stressed the importance of establishing an inclusive intra-Libyan dialogue to create a unified government with the army and police force capable of ensuring security and the rule of law, to effectively counter the terrorist threat.

Libya has been suffering from a civil war since 2011 when the country’s long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. In December 2015, the two rival governments formed the Government of National Accord, but afterwards one of the parties refused to cooperate.

The instability in the country facilitated the emergence of militant groups, including the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, which has been carrying out attacks on Libya’s oil infrastructure.