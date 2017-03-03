Register
    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow

    Russia Ready to Work Closely With All Parties in Libya to Resolve Crisis

    Russia is ready to work with all parties in Libya in order to find solutions for the crisis in the country, according to official statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather at the eastern frontline of fighting with Islamic State militants, in Sirte, Libya
    Attempts to Solve Libyan Conflict From Outside Inefficient - Russian MFA
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is ready to work closely with all parties in Libya in search for mutually acceptable solutions toward ensuring the establishment of conditions for sustainable development and resolution of the crisis in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

    On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord Fayez Sarraj.

    "The main focus of the frank exchange of opinion has been given to the development of the situation in Libya with emphasis on the efforts to promote the advancement of the process of national reconciliation in that country made under the auspices of the UN," the statement read.

    Situation in Libya
    Russia, EU Not in Detailed Discussions on Libya - Kremlin Spokesman
    The Russian side stressed the importance of establishing an inclusive intra-Libyan dialogue to create a unified government with the army and police force capable of ensuring security and the rule of law, to effectively counter the terrorist threat.

    Libya has been suffering from a civil war since 2011 when the country’s long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. In December 2015, the two rival governments formed the Government of National Accord, but afterwards one of the parties refused to cooperate.

    The instability in the country facilitated the emergence of militant groups, including the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, which has been carrying out attacks on Libya’s oil infrastructure.

