Increased Defense Spending US Internal Affair - Kremlin Spokesman

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The increase in the US defense spending is an internal affair of Washington, as long as it does not lead to an imbalance in the sphere of strategic deterrence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday commenting on the US administration's plans to boost defense spending.

"It is a purely internal affair of the United States… as long as a certain increase in spending does not lead to a breach of the existing balances in the sphere of strategic deterrence," Peskov told reporters.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!