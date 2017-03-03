Register
11:29 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Pentagon makes 'awkward attempts' to blame Russia amid failed Middle East policy, according to International Information Agency Rossiya Segodnya political analyst Alexander Khrolenko

    Pentagon Makes 'Awkward Attempts' to Blame Russia Amid Failed Middle East Policy

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    World
    Get short URL
    1702130

    The Pentagon is attempting to tarnish Russia's political image because it is irritated by Moscow's efforts in Syria to forge an anti-terrorist military alliance with Turkey and Iraq in order to tackle Daesh, according to political analyst Alexander Khrolenko of the International Information Agency Rossiya Segodnya.

    Russian Sukhoi Su-24 jet takes off from Hmeymim Air Base in the Latakia province, Syria.
    Sputnik
    Russian Military Denies Airstrikes on Areas in Syria Designated by US Command
    Moscow's peacekeeping efforts in Syria to form a military alliance with Ankara and Baghdad against Daesh provoked ire from the Pentagon, which is trying to mar Russia's political image and drive a wedge between participants of the peace process, political analyst Alexander Khrolenko of the International Information Agency Rossiya Segodnya wrote in his article for RIA Novosti.

    His comments came after Gen. Stephen Townsend, the top US commander in Iraq and Syria, claimed that Russian and Syrian warplanes had allegedly bombed US-led coalition forces near the northern Syrian city of al-Bab.

    A general view shows the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    A general view shows the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria February 2, 2017

    Townsend said that Syrian Arab coalition forces had suffered casualties in the alleged attack, but he declined to elaborate.

    The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusations, drawing attention to the fact that the Pentagon's representative handed exact coordinates of the coalition forces' location near al-Bab, according to Khrolenko.

    In this vein, Khrolenko recalled that Russia has repeatedly stated that it only decides to bomb locations in Syria after carefully verifying reconnaissance data.

    "Allegations by the Pentagon or NATO that the Russian Aerospace Forces is destroying civilian targets [in Syria] have never been confirmed," Khrolenko pointed out.

    Armed men in uniform identified by Syrian Democratic forces as US special operations forces walk in the village of Fatisah in the northern Syrian province of Raqa on May 25, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    US Ground Troops in Syria to 'Jeopardize Efforts to Settle Crisis Politically'
    He praised Russia's military successes in Syria, where he said prospects for a peaceful settlement of the crisis can already be seen.

    It seems, he went on to say, that the Pentagon does not like the effectiveness of the peacekeeping efforts of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov and resents the formation of a military alliance between Russia, Turkey and Iraq to contain Daesh.

    "After all, Russia is developing closer ties with two US military allies, a process that comes not just contrary to the will of Washington, but amid Russia's open disregard for the US stance on the matter. That's why the Pentagon is making awkward new attempts to point the finger at the Russian side and drive a wedge between participants of the peace process," Khrolenko said.

    He pointed to pressure that's been placed on Russia and Syria through the mobilization of the international community, the system of disinformation, "well prepared staging" and "absolute political maneuvering," something that Khrolenko said was probably being orchestrated by CIA and Pentagon specialists.

    "However, all this hasn't affected the legitimacy of the actions and combat capability of the Russian Aerospace Forces group in Syria," he emphasized.

    US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, October 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Will Trump’s New Syria Strategy Call for US ‘Boots on the Ground’?
    As for American generals who operate in Syria illegally and without a go-ahead from the UN Security Council or Syrian authorities, they should realize that it's never late to make the right conclusions, according to Khrolenko.

    The Western system of military intervention in Syria has proven to be a fiasco, he added, referring to the UN which said that about 300,000 people have been killed in the past five years in this Arab country.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian Military Denies Airstrikes on Areas in Syria Designated by US Command
    Erdogan: US Has No Clear Idea How to Liberate Syria's Raqqa From Daesh
    Russia Ceases Bombing US Allies in Syria After Deconfliction Call - Coalition
    Russia Not to Object to US Joining Moscow's Efficient Actions in Syria
    Russia Ready to Consider US Offers on Cooperation in Syria - Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    stance, effectiveness, targets, crisis, allegations, settlement, Daesh, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok