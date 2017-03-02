Register
23:21 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Keyboard

    Back to Back: China Poised to Battle Cyberterrorists Together With Russia

    © Photo: pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 9650

    Having come up with a new strategy on international cooperation in cyberspace, Beijing appears eager to tackle cyber-criminals and cyber-terrorists together with other nations.

    Android
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Android Ransomware Growing at Fast Rate, Remains 'Full-Scale Global Threat'
    Xie Yongjiang from the Communication University of China told Sputnik that Moscow and Beijing should work together within the framework of a new strategy on international cooperation in cyberspace, so that “internet-nations” aren’t the only ones who get a say in matters of international cybersecurity.

    According to Xie Yongjiang, China came up this new strategy because global cyberspace requires international regulation.

    "China made this move in order to express its opinion to the global community. China seeks to take part in developing international cyberspace security rules and strives to help reach an accord in this sphere at a global level," he said.

    Meanwhile, Russia’s and China’s stances on global cybersecurity coincide on many issues, and while the US currently holds a technological edge in this sphere, both Moscow and Beijing actively strive to close that gap.

    "China and Russia can coordinate their approach to cybersecurity issues and jointly promote international cybersecurity regulations that would benefit all of the parties involved, while at the same time paying attention to regions that are less developed in terms of Internet technology. This strategy would allow a greater number of nations to become involved in global cyberspace security issues and to help establish a situation where each side – and not just the select few nations, the so called ‘internet powers’ — would have an equal say in establishing international norms," Xie surmised.

    Related:

    New Invisible 'File-Less' Cyber Malware Poses 'Unique Worldwide Threat'
    US, Canada to Modernize NORAD Partnership in Cyber, Space, Boost Border Security
    UK Firms Face Cybersecurity 'Skills Cliff Edge' Due to 'Aging Workforce'
    Tags:
    technology, cybersecurity, internet, cooperation, Russia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok