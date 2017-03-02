Register
18:49 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak

    Egypt's Court Acquits Ex-President Mubarak on Charges of 2011 Protester Killings

    © Sputnik/
    World
    Get short URL
    0 6930

    Egypt's court of cassation finally acquitted ex-president Hosni Mubarak on charges of killing protesters in 2011.

    The Egyptian Court of Cassation on Thursday acquitted ex-president Hosni Mubarak on charges of complicity in deaths of protesters during the unrest in 2011, local media reported.

    FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2013 file photo, former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, seated center left, and his two sons, Gamal Mubarak, left, and Alaa Mubarak attend a hearing in a courtroom in Cairo, Egypt
    © AP Photo/ Mohammed al-Law, File
    Egypt Court Upholds Three-Year Jail Sentence for Former President Mubarak
    This trial will be the last for Mubarak in this case, the verdict is final and not subject to appeal, the Youm7 newspaper reported.

    In June, 2015, the court upheld the complaint of the Attorney General on the acquittal and ordered a retrial. All other defendants, including former Interior Minister Habib Adly, were finally acquitted.

    On January 25, Egypt marked the fifth anniversary of the Arab spring uprising that led to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak.

    Unrest in Egypt started with a peace demonstration on January 25, 2011 over demands for minimum wage rises, the resignation of the internal affairs minister and the democratization of society. The demonstrations passed for the most part peacefully but clashes broke out in Suez where the first blood was spilled.

    In the following days, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets. Police were unable to keep the massive protests under control and effectively backed away.

    President Hosni Mubarak imposed a curfew and troops entered Egyptian cities. Nevertheless, clashes continued, with protesters attacking police stations and smashing cars and looting and torching shops and government institutions.

    After days of mass protests, President Mubarak resigned and handed over power to the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces on February 11, 2011.

    At least 800 people were killed and several thousand injured during the protests and subsequent riots.

    Former President Mubarak, his sons and the majority of the country’s top officials were put on trial.

    In June 2012, the Cairo Criminal Court found Mubarak guilty of involvement in the death of peaceful protesters during the January 2011 popular uprising and was sentenced to life in prison but in November 2014 the Cairo court dropped charges against him.

    The ruling provoked a public outcry. The Prosecutor General’s Office appealed the ruling over procedural violations. In June 2015, the Egyptian Court of Appeal granted the prosecutor’s challenge. The retrial of Hosni Mubarak on charges of involvement in the killing of protesters will start on April 7, 2016. It will be the last trial for Mubarak on these charges, while the verdict will be final and not subject to appeal.

    In May 2014, Mubarak was also found guilty of embezzling public funds for the modernization of the presidential palace. His sons Gamal and Alaa were prosecuted on the same charges. Mubarak was sentenced to three years in prison and his sons received four years each.

    In January 2015, the Egyptian Court of Appeal overturned the May 2014 verdict for Mubarak and his sons and ordered a retrial on embezzlement charges.

    On May 9, 2015, a Cairo court sentenced Mubarak and his sons to three years in a high-security prison for corruption-related crimes.

    On May 13, 2015, despite his conviction on corruption charges, Mubarak was released from custody as the court found he had already served the term during pretrial detention.

    Tags:
    acquisition, charges, court, killings, protesters, protests, Hosni Mubarak, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok