This is not the first air raid by US warplanes in Yemen this year.

On January 29, President Donald Trump’s administration ordered its first military raid against the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) terror group in Yemen, which is banned in Russia. It resulted in the death of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens.

During the operation, US special operations forces killed 14 militants as well as civilians, including the eight-year-old daughter of previously assassinated al-Qaeda leader Anwar Awlaki. They US military also experienced an aircraft crash-landing. According to media reports, the operation's goal was to capture or kill the group's leader Qassim Rimi, who is considered the third most dangerous terrorist in the world and a master recruiter. However, he survived.

The White House has officially called the raid a "successful operation."

On Sunday, Owens' father William said he wanted a more in-depth investigation into his son's mission.

Trump claimed in a Fox News interview on Tuesday that the mission was started before he got to the White House. He also argued that his "most respected" generals "lost Ryan."

The AQAP was established in 2009 and has been condemned as a terrorist organization by the United States, Russia and many other nations.