Turkish Science Minister Confirms Plans to Build Research Base in Antarctic

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkish Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Ozlu confirmed in an interview with the Anadolu news agency that the country was going to build a research base in Antarctic.
"Turkish scientists will remain in the Antarctic on the permanent basis," Ozlu said.
"For delivering such a big cargo Turkey needs an icebreaker that we do not have. I believe that at the first stage we need to build or to freight an icebreaker," Ozlu added.
Turkey established its first polar research center PolRec in 2015. Last April, a group of Turkish doctors, botanists, survey and geological engineers, as well as oceanographers visited Antarctic as part of a scientific mission.
