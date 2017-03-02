Turkish Science Minister Confirms Plans to Build Research Base in Antarctic

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkish Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Ozlu confirmed in an interview with the Anadolu news agency that the country was going to build a research base in Antarctic.

"Turkish scientists will remain in the Antarctic on the permanent basis," Ozlu said.

He said that all the necessary equipment would be delivered to Antarctic from Turkey by sea.

"For delivering such a big cargo Turkey needs an icebreaker that we do not have. I believe that at the first stage we need to build or to freight an icebreaker," Ozlu added.

Turkey established its first polar research center PolRec in 2015. Last April, a group of Turkish doctors, botanists, survey and geological engineers, as well as oceanographers visited Antarctic as part of a scientific mission.