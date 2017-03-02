Obama Administration Spread Info on Alleged Russian Interference in Elections

© AFP 2016/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson Russia-US Relations Need to Be Restored After 'Degradation' Under Obama - Putin

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The New York Times newspaper reported, citing former officials, that the spread of information was aimed at preventing similar interference in future US or European elections and helping government investigators.

According to the newspaper, US allies, including the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, shared information on meetings between Russian officials and associates of then president-elect Donald Trump in European cities.

US intelligence also reportedly received communications of Russian officials discussing contacts with Trump associates.

Earlier in the day, media reported that US General Attorney Jeff Sessions had contacts with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak during Trump's campaign, which he failed to disclose at his confirmation hearing in January. Sessions issued a swift denial to discussing campaign issues with Russian officials.

On February 13, then US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced his resignation after media reports, based on leaked information, that he had misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian officials.

On January 6, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a report saying US intelligence agencies had a high degree of confidence that Russia meddled in the US presidential election, but did not offer any evidence.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Munich Security Conference in February that there were "no facts, just accusations" on Moscow's alleged hacking of the Democratic Party websites.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied allegations that it had helped sway the US voters in Trump's favor, calling these accusations absurd. Trump has also denounced the allegations.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!