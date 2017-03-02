Register
06:40 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    World Trade Organization (WTO) logo at the entrance of the WTO headquarters in Geneva

    Trade War: Trump Proposes to Ignore WTO Rules That ‘Violate’ US Sovereignty

    © Sputnik/ Ruben Sprich
    World
    Get short URL
    110412

    The Trump administration is preparing to ignore rulings by the World Trade Organization which the President considers to be in violation of US sovereignty and damaging to US interests, according to a leaked report prepared by the White House.

    A person gets out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarter in Geneva (File)
    © AFP 2016/ FRED DUFOUR
    WTO Without US? Trump Trade Agenda Clashes With New Global Rules
    The United States is preparing to depart from its policy of following WTO guidelines, as the leaked report, initially cited by the Financial Times, says that from now on the US will defend national trade interests even at the cost of a direct confrontation with the international governing body.

    "Ever since the United States won its independence, it has been a basic principle of our country that American citizens are subject only to laws and regulations made by the US government — not rulings made by foreign governments or international bodies," the report reads.

    "Accordingly, the Trump administration will aggressively defend American sovereignty over matters of trade policy."

    Media statements note that this is a dramatic departure from previous US trade policies, including that of former President Barack Obama, who preferred to emphasize international trade rules and the authority of the WTO.

    The Trump administration will instead tear up and seek to re-negotiate trade agreements with countries on a case-be-case basis, according to the leaked report. If a country seeks to impose import taxes on US goods, the US will implement Section 301 of its Trade Act of 1974, which allows Washington to impose punitive tariffs in response. This measure has been used only once, against Japan in 1980, and was abandoned following the 1995 creation of the WTO.

    The Kenyan Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (L) and the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Roberto Azevedo attend the opening of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Summit in Nairobi, Kenya December 15, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Noor Khami
    WTO Director-General Reappointed For Second Term - Statement
    According to the authors of the report, the hardline policy will help to address the US trade deficit in manufactured goods, which has more than doubled over the past 16 years, to $648 billion in 2016. This has cost the US some five million jobs in the manufacturing sector, according to research, resulting a striking decline in median household income.

    "The results of this system have not lived up to expectations," the draft report says. "These figures indicated that while the current global trading system has been great for China, a giant economy that does not act on the basis of market principles, the United States (and many other countries) that practise market-based capitalism have struggled over the last 16 years."

    Experts say that if the US stops complying with WTO rules and imposes punitive tariffs, other countries will likely do the same, which will mark the end of the WTO.

    "The WTO will lose effectiveness and credibility in trade resolutions if the US decides to walk away," said Eswar Prasad, a senior professor of trade policy at Cornell University.

    The report has been sent to the US Congress for review. According to media reports, at least several members of the Congress disagree with Trump's take on trade, with some suggesting that his approach is too harsh.

    "It sounds like the Administration is considering a far too drastic response," said Richard Neal, the US Representative for Massachusetts. "We need to fix the problems with the current international trading system, not scrap the system altogether."

    Related:

    EU to Contribute to Implementation of WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement
    Canada Can Reduce Trade Costs Up to 11% Through WTO Trade Facilitation Deal
    'GMO Only Causes Problems': Serbia Maintains Import Ban Despite WTO Demands
    Tags:
    policy, national interests, agreements, Trade, World Trade Organization (WTO), Donald Trump, World, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      WAIT.. First RID U.S of a CANCER called TPP.Then create a worst CANCER called overrule WTO.
      Members WILL go and SUE and WIN!!!
      Sovereignty or not.
      Then Russia , China , India ALL will violate and follow suit.

      It will have DIRE implications. And extremely expensive ones.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok