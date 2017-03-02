Egypt Interested in Russia’s Shipbuilding Technologies, Deputy PM Rogozin Says

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Egypt expressed interest in using the experience of the Russian civil shipbuilding and aircraft manufacturing, Rogozin said Wednesday.

"President Sisi stressed the great interest in learning about and using the experience of the Russian civil shipbuilding, in particular, for the development of shipyards in Alexandria. He also expressed interest in the latest Russian developments in the field of civil aviation, particularly in the [Irkut] MC-21 aircraft," Rogozin said.

Rogozin stressed Sisi’s motivation to capitalize on the military, technical and civil cooperation with Russia and to guarantee the necessary level of security.

According to Rogozin, Sisi believes that friendship with Russia is a strategic and long-term choice of the Egyptian people.

In late February, the CEO of Russia's Rostec said Moscow is ready to sign the deal on military technology deliveries to Egypt as soon as Cairo solves its financial problems.