02:07 GMT +302 March 2017
    A general view shows smoke rising above a dock at the Zvyozdochka shipyard in the north Russian city of Severodvinsk April 7, 2015

    Egypt Interested in Russia’s Shipbuilding Technologies, Deputy PM Rogozin Says

    © REUTERS/ Oleg Kuleshov
    Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah Sisi expressed "great interest" in adopting Russia's experience in the spheres of civil shipbuilding and aircraft construction, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said after the meeting with the president in Cairo.

    CAIRO (Sputnik) — Egypt expressed interest in using the experience of the Russian civil shipbuilding and aircraft manufacturing, Rogozin said Wednesday.

    Russia's Pyotr Veliky missile cruiser makes port call in Tartus, Syria. file photo
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Resurgent Russia Takes On US Unilateralism With Reclaimed Former Soviet Bases
    "President Sisi stressed the great interest in learning about and using the experience of the Russian civil shipbuilding, in particular, for the development of shipyards in Alexandria. He also expressed interest in the latest Russian developments in the field of civil aviation, particularly in the [Irkut] MC-21 aircraft," Rogozin said.

    Rogozin stressed Sisi’s motivation to capitalize on the military, technical and civil cooperation with Russia and to guarantee the necessary level of security.

    According to Rogozin, Sisi believes that friendship with Russia is a strategic and long-term choice of the Egyptian people.

    In late February, the CEO of Russia's Rostec said Moscow is ready to sign the deal on military technology deliveries to Egypt as soon as Cairo solves its financial problems.

    To a Tee: Russia to Fulfill MiG-29 Delivery Contract to Egypt on Schedule
    Russia Approves Egypt Aviation Security Cooperation Protocol
    Russian Rostec Corporation's Expands Office in Egypt - Int'l Director
    construction, shipyard, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt, Russia
