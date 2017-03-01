US Vice President Pence Reiterates Mexico to Pay for Border Wall

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mexico will be financially responsible for the construction of the border wall along the US southern border, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday.
"We're going to build a wall. We're going to enforce the laws of this country," Pence said in an interview with the ABC Good Morning America program.
Responding to the host's remark that President Donald Trump did not mention Mexico paying for the wall in his address to Congress, Pence said, "Well, they are."
On Monday, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Trump's budget proposal would allocate funds for the wall.
Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto repeatedly stated that Mexico will not pay for the wall.
In his first remarks to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Trump said the border wall construction would begin ahead of schedule and be an effective barrier against drugs and crime.
All comments
Show new comments (0)