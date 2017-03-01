US State Dept. to Continue Cooperating With Allies, Promote Interests Globally

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The Department of State will continue to promote US interests and cooperate with its allies to counter threats, Secretary Rex Tillerson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As the President laid out in his address to Congress, the State Department will continue to engage to advance US interests in the world in cooperation with our partners and allies," Tillerson stated.

Furthermore, the secretary said, the State Department would promote a robust NATO alliance where member states meet their responsibilities, a strong immigration vetting regime and strong US borders.

Tillerson’s comments came amid media reports that President Donald Trump’s administration plans to reduce the State Department’s budget by at least 30 percent in fiscal year 2018.

US lawmakers on Tuesday urged Trump to reconsider the reported proposal, stressing that US foreign policy and standing would suffer as a result of reduced diplomatic engagement.

Senator Lindsey Graham said Congress would never approve the budget cut.

On Monday, the Office of Management and Budget announced that Trump’s budget proposal would boost military and security spending by $54 billion with a corresponding reduction in all other discretionary expenditures.

