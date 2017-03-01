India Won’t Issue Demarche to US Over Killing of Indian in Kansas

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India categorically stated on Wednesday that the US government and authorities in Kansas pro-actively responded after the death of Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibotla. This came on the day US President Donald Trump condemned the Kansas shooting in his first address to US Congress.

"The US government and senior authorities in Kansas have pro-actively responded to the unfortunate death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla. In this context, I would like to draw your attention to the strong condemnation of the tragic shooting by the US Embassy. Further the Charge d'Affairs of USA stated that the US welcomes people from across the world and the US authorities will investigate thoroughly and prosecute the case. This approach is reflected in the sentiments and assurances from senior most authorities of Kansas," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Bagley told media.

"These developments obviated the need for a demarche by the (Indian) government on this matter. It is important to note that the US authorities are engaged with us on the larger concern regarding safety of Indians in the US, a matter which continues to receive the government's top priority," Bagley said.

In his first address to the US Congress, Trump condemned the killing of the Indian engineer in Kansas. "Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries as well as last week's shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms," Trump said.