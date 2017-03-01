Preparation for Putin's Meeting With Trump Underway - Russian Upper House Chair

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Foreign Ministry is preparing for a previously agreed meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Chairperson of the Council of the Federation Valentina Matvienko said Wednesday.
"It is no secret that the agreement on this was reached during their telephone conversation. The Foreign Ministry is now engaged in preparing this momentous event," Matvienko told reporters.
"The need to unfreeze relations between the US and Russia may become the subject of the conversation. I think there is a mindset toward a positive agenda," Matvienko added.
