Kremlin Urges to Ignore Reports of Alleged Russian 'Mole' Rockets on US Coast

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Kremlin urges not to take seriously reports of Russia allegedly "mining" the US coast with so-called nuclear "mole" rockets that lay dormant until they receive a command, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"It sounds strange at the least, so I would offer not to take these newspaper reports seriously," Peskov told reporters, guiding them to seek clarification with the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily's contributor who authored the report.

Russia and the United States share interests particularly in the area of combating terrorism, Kremlin spokesman said.

"Of course there are shared interests, of course there are issues where our views diverge in diametrically opposite ways. This is quite a normal practice," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's first speech to a joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday where he expressed a willingness to forge new partnerships, Peskov said "we are full of patience."

"We are waiting for certain actions to follow statements, which will in fact signal what we should and can be oriented toward in terms of the prospects of bilateral Russian-US relations," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the prospects of cooperating on anti-terrorism in phone talks with Trump on January 28.

"In any case, without cooperation between the two largest countries such as the US and Russia the effective fight against terrorism is impossible," Peskov stressed.

