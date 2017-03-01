Iran in Talks With Russia on Prospects of JCPOA Implementation - Deputy FM

© AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi Russia, Iran Agree on Joint Production of Nuclear Fuel

–

GENEVA (Sputnik)Tehran is in talks with Moscow on prospects of implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the light of recent presidential election in the United States, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik.

"Sure, with Russia we have contacts and consultations at almost all levels. I recently visited Moscow, met with [Russian Deputy Foreign Minister] Sergey Ryabkov, my colleague, we exchanged views on different aspects of JCPOA implementation, especially in the aftermath of the new developments in the United States. We are in contacts with them at the expert level as well. Our ministers meet frequently. Last time they met in Munich. So with Russia we have excellent cooperation," Araghchi said.

The nuclear agreement signed in July 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 group of countries comprising China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, plus Germany stipulates that Tehran must maintain a peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for international sanctions relief.

US President Donald Trump has opposed the nuclear deal with Tehran and stated he would review it.

